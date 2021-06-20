1 dead, 6 wounded, 2 arrested in California shooting, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — One person died and six others were injured in a shooting along Lake Merritt in Oakland, California, on Saturday, police said.

Oakland police said they received reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue around 6:22 p.m. Police said about 1,000 people were celebrating in the area.

The gunshot victims were five males ages 16-27, and a 21-year-old woman.

One of the victims, who was identified as a 22-year-old man, died at the hospital, police said. The other six victims were reported in stable condition.

Latest News

Police said officers saw two men running from the scene with guns after the shooting. Both men, whose names were not released, were arrested. Two guns were recovered, police said.

Investigators with the Oakland Police Department Homicide Investigation Unit are working to determine if the men are connected or responsible for the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information, photos or video footage is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this report.