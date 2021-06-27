1 dead after small plane crashes into Utah home

North Logan, Utah (KTVI) — One person is dead after police say their small plane crashed onto the roof of a home in North Logan Saturday night.

According to North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black, the call came into dispatch around 8:40 p.m. on a report of a plane crash. EMS responded to the home where they found the plane had crashed on the roof of the home.

Latest News

Black said there were no residents inside the home at the time however the pilot of the plane died.

It is not known at this time if the pilot died as a result of the crash or if there were a medical incident prior.

The name of the pilot has not yet been released.