1 officer taken to the hospital, 2nd person shot in Denver suburb

Aerial View of the Denver Suburb of Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — One police officer has been taken to the hospital after an incident in Arvada that included gunfire.

Limited details are available, but police say one person person separate from the officer was shot.

The extent of the injuries to the officer and the second person are not clear at this time. It’s also unclear what the cause of the officer’s injuries were.

This happened around 1:30 p.m. MT. Arvada is a suburb northwest of Denver with a population of almost 119,000.

NewsNation affiliate KDVR has several crews heading to the scene.

