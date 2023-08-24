1 rescued, 2 missing after heavy rain causes several to be washed away in Las Vegas canals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man was rescued and two others are missing after they were washed away in Las Vegas valley canals Wednesday evening.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East Flamingo Road near Koval Lane after they received several calls saying they saw people being washed away in the canal.

The fire department responded to the wash and was able to rescue a man however, a woman is still missing and rescue efforts are underway, according to police.

Around 9:20 p.m., the fire department and Metro police responded to the area of Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard after reports of a man being washed away, police said.

Park police attempted to rescue the man but were unsuccessful.

Air units, search and rescue, patrol units, and the fire department are attempting to locate the missing man, police said.

According to police, a citizen told officers that there may be two additional people who were also washed away in the area of Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Thunderstorms moved into the central Las Vegas area on Wednesday evening along with heavy wind gusts and lightning. A flood advisory was issued for areas near the Las Vegas Strip which was expected to last until 10:45 p.m.

Another flood advisory was issued for Henderson which was expected to cause excessive rainfall until 10:15 p.m.

Residents are urged to stay clear of flooded roads and flood channels. Never try to cross a flooded road.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.