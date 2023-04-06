$100,000 reward offered for Missing California teen

Alinka Angeline Castaneda in an undated photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

CARSON, Calif. (KTLA) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a missing teenage girl who disappeared in Carson on New Year’s Day.

The reward is being offered by the City of Carson as the teen’s family and local authorities are asking for the public’s help.

The missing teen was identified as Alinka Angeline Castaneda, 16, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

She was last seen on Jan. 1, 2023, on the 23000 block of South Carodale Avenue around 5 a.m. entering an unknown vehicle.

Footage from a Ring doorbell camera captured an unidentified man walking toward Castaneda moments before she disappeared.

On Jan. 19, Castaneda contacted her family and told them she was unable to leave her location. Her family believes the teen may have been taken by gang members.

Ring camera showing male suspect approaching Alinka Angeline Castaneda moments before she disappeared on Jan. 1, 2023. (Castaneda Family)

The family of Alinka Angeline Castaneda held a press conference pleading for the public’s help on March 17, 2023. (KTLA)

Castaneda is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with a gold necklace. She also has a nose piercing, officials said.

Authorities believe she may be headed to the Azusa area. Her phone was last traced to the Venice area near 7th and Westminster Avenues.

“We’re fearing that she’s being trafficked by a local gang,” said Moises Castillo, a private detective working on the case.

“Whoever has her, please let her come home,” said Avelina Media, a family friend.

Friends and family gathered at a Carson City Council meeting on Tuesday for the new $100,000 reward announcement. Loved ones hope the reward will motivate someone to come forward with information that will bring the missing girl home.

“It’s been a little over three months now so every day is just extremely hard knowing my sister is somewhere out there,” said Alan Toruno, Castaneda’s brother. “She may or may not be in danger. I don’t know her whereabouts, how she’s feeling, what she’s going through. We miss her and we just want her home.”

Anyone with information or who may know Castaneda’s whereabouts is asked to call the LASD Carson Sheriff’s Station at 310-847-8362.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.