11 stabbed in New Mexico attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — Albuquerque police are investigating after 11 people were stabbed at several locations Sunday morning.

Officials say the sole suspect was on a BMX bike and the attacks are believed to be random, NewsNation affiliate KRQE reports.

The suspect is now in custody.

According to a tweet from the police department PIO, officers are investigating seven possible scenes.

Police say the victims are in stable condition, but KRQE reports they sustained critical wounds.

