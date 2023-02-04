11-year-old inspires thousands by singing with braille

(NewsNation) — An 11-year-old is becoming a viral sensation, and it’s not just because of her beautiful singing voice.

Sadaya Paige was born with septo-optic dysplasia, a condition that made her completely blind. But her diagnosis isn’t stopping the San Francisco native from doing what she loves.

In fact, she’s using braille and sharing her journey, challenges and triumphs with her thousands of followers on social media.

Sadaya discovered music when she got her first piano at the age of three.

“I just learned how to play songs by ear,” Sadaya said Saturday during an interview on “NewsNation Prime.”

Dora Paige, Sadaya’s mom, said that watching her daughter pour everything into her music brings her so much joy, considering everything she’s been through.

“When I see Sadaya singing every single day, and reading her braille … expressing everything that we’ve gone through, it just brings me so much joy,” Dora Paige said.

Sadaya said she hopes she can inspire anyone out there who feels like they are different.

Watch Sadaya Paige sing “Lift Me Up,” by Rihanna in the player above.