13-year-old arrested for allegedly setting Oregon Rolling Hills Fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. (NewsNation Now) — A 13-year-old was arrested Saturday for allegedly igniting a 20-acre fire in Oregon, dubbed the Rolling Hills Fire.

The fire started Friday evening around 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Rolling Hills Road, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said three teens were identified as having been in the area immediately before the fire started. One of them, a 13-year-old Rosenburg teen, was reportedly playing with a lighter and “had pulled a clump of dead and dry grass from the ground and lit it.”

The grass became too hot and the teen then dropped it to the ground, authorities said.

The teens attempted to extinguish the fire but were unable to do so. One of the teens went to a nearby resident and alerted a homeowner who called 911, authorities said.

“Detectives are particularly interested in any footage which may show the teens walking to or from the field as well as any footage which may have captured the start of the fire,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell said.

The 20-acre fire destroyed two homes, multiple outbuildings, and four vehicles.

The 13-year-old is being charged with reckless burning.