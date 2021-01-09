14 people banned after rowdy D.C. to Seattle flight

This early Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, photo provided by R E Johnson shows an Alaska Airlines jet that struck a brown bear while landing in the early evening the day before, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane, at Yakutat Airport in Yakutat, Alaska. The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged. The Anchorage Daily News reports none of the passengers or crew members onboard the plane were injured. (R E Johnson via AP)

SEATTLE (NewsNation Now) — Alaska Airlines has banned 14 passengers from the company’s flights after a rowdy flight from Washington, D.C., to Seattle late Thursday.

A statement from the airline says those passengers were on Flight 1085 from Washington Dulles International Airport airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday night.

The airline said a number of passengers on the flight were “non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members.” and that 14 of them were banned from flying Alaska as long as its pandemic mask policy is in place.

“Their behavior was unacceptable,” the statement said. “We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight.”

The in-flight antics came a day after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the election results.

Alaska Airlines has banned 302 people for violating its mask policy.

Read Alaska Airlines’ full statement below.

On Thursday, January 7, a number of passengers on board Alaska Airlines Flight 1085 from Washington Dulles to Seattle were non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members. Their behavior was unacceptable. Because of their actions and non-compliance, we have banned 14 of those passengers from future travel with us. We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight. We will not tolerate any disturbance on board our aircraft or at any of the airports we serve. We’re thankful and appreciative of the efforts of our dedicated crew members who are committed each day to keeping travel safe and respectful. To date, we have now banned 302 passengers for violating our mask policy since it went into effect on Aug. 7, 2020. statment from ALASKA AIRLINES