149 arrested after viral TikTok video draws thousands for party in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — Huntington Beach police arrested 149 people after a massive crowd that descended on the beach Saturday for a party announced in a TikTok video grew “unruly,” prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly, officials said.

The young party-goers were invited to gather for the event dubbed “Adrian’s kickback” in the viral video, which caught the attention of local police who worked with agencies in neighboring cities to prepare for the mass gathering.

The crowd, initially estimated to be a few hundred people at the beach around 8 p.m., grew “rapidly,” the Huntington Beach Police Department officials said in a news release.

As people joined, the crowd moved into the downtown area, where police estimate more than 2,500 people were gathered.

“As the crowd size continued to grow rapidly, large groups disbursed into various locations throughout the area, throwing bottles, rocks, fireworks, and other items at officers,” Huntington Beach police said.

Police declared an unlawful assembly at 7:13 p.m.

Video from the scene appeared to show police armed with less than lethal weapons and deploying some kind of chemical agent as a crowd set off fireworks in the street, several times near police vehicles.

Police cruisers were seen with shattered windows and covered in graffiti.

A loud siren blared through the streets as officers worked to disperse the crowd, which included people who climbed on top of cars and on to a traffic signal pole, video showed.

Police requested backup from outside agencies, with more than 150 officers “from virtually all agencies within Orange County” arriving to help, the department said.

At 11:30 p.m., the agency announced an emergency curfew in effect through 5:30 a.m. Sunday for everyone in the area of Beach Boulevard to Goldenwest Street and Pacific Coast Highway to Yorktown Avenue.

Officers arrested 121 adults and 28 people under the age of 18, police announced Sunday.

They were all booked on suspicion of various offenses, including including vandalism, the firing of dangerous or illegal fireworks, failure to disperse and curfew violations.

Police said multiple businesses in the downtown area, numerous police vehicles and a lifeguard tower were left damaged in the aftermath of Saturday’s gathering.

Cellphone video obtained by NewsNation affiliate KTLA showed party-goers standing on a lifeguard tower and jumping as it caved in.

No significant injuries have been reported and no other details were immediately available.