15 arrested in child sex predator operation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 15 men have been arrested following a two-day multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators across the Las Vegas Valley.

The undercover operation took place on April 6 and 7, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Those arrested were Nathan Foreman, 41; Cesar Martinez, 30; Ravinder Randhawa, 32;

Luis Douglas, 29; Devin Fox, 24; Dimitar Kolev, 22; Patrick Summary, 35; Angel De Jesus

Padilla-Garcia, 29; James Hernandez, 56; Dion York, 26; Oliver Bulong, 25, Kristopher

Gamarro, 22; Joseph Soto, 30; Jonah Labang, 21; and Johnathon Brown, 37. They were

booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for Luring a Minor with a

Computer to Engage in Sex.

In August, NewsNation affiliate KLAS reported that Kolev was previously booked for two counts of burglary and two counts of impersonating a public officer.

Undercover agents posed as juveniles online and after being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody, police said.

The LVMPD reminds parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers.

Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.