17 inmates hurt at LA County detention center

(NewsNation) — At least 17 inmates at a Los Angeles County detention center were hurt after possibly ingesting a controlled substance Tuesday morning, investigators said.

Authorities rushed to the Pitchess Detention Center on The Old Road in Castaic at around 11:25 a.m.

Preliminary information given to NewsNation affiliate KTLA by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department indicates the inmates may have “ingested a controlled substance.”

Three of the inmates were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, the Associated Press reports. According to KTLA, an additional 14 inmates had minor complaints and received treatment at the facility. Additional details about what happened were not immediately released.

The jail complex in Castaic, about 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, houses more than 8,500 male inmates.

The Associated Press and KTLA contributed to this report.