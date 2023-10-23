Colorado 19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing stepfather

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Police in Colorado have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the death of his stepfather.

At around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 24600 block of East Applewood Drive in the Southlands neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a 38-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to witnesses, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the man and his 19-year-old stepson, Mark Sisneros. Police said Sisneros left the apartment after the shooting, but later returned and was arrested by officers.

Sisneros was booked into the Aurora jail and is facing one charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.