2 arrested in killing of NewsNation affiliate security guard

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NewsNation affiliate KRON has confirmed that police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of security guard Kevin Nishita. They also are searching for a third suspect.

On the afternoon of Nov. 24, KRON was on assignment covering a retail theft in Oakland with Nishita when someone shot him while trying to rob them of their camera equipment.

The reporter was physically uninjured, but Nishita was hospitalized and died days later from the gunshot wound.

He worked for Star Security, which sends guards to protect Bay Area news crews while they are out on stories.

Oakland police released a photo and description of a suspect vehicle: a white 2004-2008 Acura TL with a sunroof and no front license plate.

On Monday, Dec. 6, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong held a press conference to announce that police recovered the car involved in the shooting.

Nishita honorably and bravely protected Bay Area TV reporters for years. He left behind a wife, two children and three grandchildren.

Prior to working as a guard, he served as a police officer at the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward Police, San Jose Police and the Colma Police departments.

In an interview with KRON on Dec. 3, the family of Nishita made a public plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are seeking to find the reasoning behind all of this so that we can have some closure and we can understand why it happened,” Nishita’s wife Virginia said.

“That was in his personality. To be that protector, to be that brave one that just wanted to protect people. So for the community, he definitely protected people. But asked them, ‘how can I help you?’ He has a kind heart like that and that’s why he joined the police force,” Virginia added.

“He didn’t deserve this. He was retired. He was just looking to stay busy. We just wish he could come home,” said Nishita’s son, Enrique Serrano.

Nishita is known for his smile and generosity.

“His smile would light up a room for sure,” said Sgt. Dawn Marchetti of the Colma Police Department. “He would give the shirt off his back to anybody that needed it. He was always there for anyone, for anything, anytime.”

Marchetti worked with Nishita for several years, first in San Jose then in Colma.

Officer Kim Trask also followed Nishita to Colma from another agency.

“I was kind of nervous about trying to go to another agency. but he just reminded me that you can do the job that you’re going to be good,” Trask said. “(Nishita) put in a good word for me, so I honestly do believe because of Kevin is one of the reasons I got hired at Colma.”

Initially, a reward of $32,500 was being offered for information that lead to an arrest.

On Dec. 6, police increased the reward to $38,500.