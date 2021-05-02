2 killed, 23 rescued after boat overturns off San Diego coast, officials say

In a still image pulled from video, people try to escape a boat that overturned off the coast of Point Loma May 2. (Photo: Mike Karl Jacobson)

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — At least two people are dead and nearly two dozen were hospitalized after a boat overturned off the coast of San Diego, according to the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The incident happened near the Cabrillo Nation Monument in Point Loma around 10:30 a.m. local time.

Federal agencies are still searching the water in vessels and aircraft, though officials have not released immediate details on what led up to the vessel’s overturning.

A major emergency response in Point Loma May 2, where a boat carrying more than two dozen people capsized just offshore. Two were killed, the others pulled from the water and taken to the hospital, authorities say.

According to the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue, 25 people were pulled from the water; 23 of them were taken to local hospitals.

Fire officials said more than 100 emergency workers rushed to the area for the rescue effort, with eight fire engines, 10 medics, and other local personnel responding alongside members of the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies.

San Diego City Councilmember Jen Campbell, who represents the district, including Point Loma, said she was “monitoring the incident.”

“While we wait for an official update, my thoughts are with those impacted and the many emergency personnel responding to the scene,” she wrote on Twitter.

The park service managing the Cabrillo monument wrote on Twitter that the tidepools and the road used to access them were closed until further notice. The park remains open.

