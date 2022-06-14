2 LA area police killed, suspect also dead

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Two El Monte, California police officers died Tuesday night after they were shot in the line of duty while responding to a report of a stabbing, according to NewsNation affiliate KTLA.

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at a motel on the 10300 block of Garvey Avenue, authorities said. The officers were responding to a report of a stabbing at the motel when they immediately took on gunfire.

The two officers were transported to the hospital by ambulance with gunshot wounds that ultimately took their lives, officials for the City of El Monte said. Their names have not yet been released.

A suspect in the shooting, an unidentified man, was also killed during the exchange of gunfire, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a California Highway Patrol officer was critically injured after being shot during a traffic stop in Studio City. The suspect in that shooting has been apprehended.