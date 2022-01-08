$295M mansion could become most expensive US home

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — It’s beyond a dream home for the vast majority of people.

A $295 million mansion in Los Angeles’ Bel Air neighborhood is hitting the market.

Perched on four acres of Bel Air’s hillside, the 105,000-square-foot property took a decade of construction and it’s packed with the best of everything.

Luxury specialist Camille Anderson predicts the mansion will sell in the next month.

“I actually may have a client. He’s been tracking the property,” said Anderson. “The price tag is $295 million. We could say, ‘Hey that’s a deal, we originally thought it was going to be $500 million.’ I think a lot of people are tracking this property; it’s a hot property. Everyone knows that Nile Niami does amazing work.”

Developer Niami’s mega-mansion has 20 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms. The master suite alone is over 5,000 square feet. The entire compound has sweeping views of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

The home also features five pools, a moat, a putting green, salon, nightclub, bowling alley, expansive gym, a candy room … and somehow, more.

But financial challenges built up during construction. The court-ordered listing was triggered by the developer, who defaulted on more than $180 million in loans.

If the mansion sells for the $295 million asking price, it would become the most expensive home in America.

If it doesn’t sell by the end of February, it will head to auction and go to the highest bidder.