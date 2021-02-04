3 backcountry skiers identified in deadly Colorado avalanche

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Families and town leaders announced Wednesday the deaths of three men who are believed to have been killed in a backcountry avalanche in southwest Colorado, as looming snow and potential thunderstorms slowed recovery efforts.

All three were prominent members of the Eagle County community.

“While an official announcement has not yet been made by our partners in San Juan County, the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen, and Adam Palmer are allowing us to share their names so we can all openly acknowledge their deaths and grieve together,” Eagle County and the Town of Eagle said in a joint statement issued Wednesday.

Palmer and Jessen were both members of Eagle Town Council, according to Vail Daily. Bossung and Palmer were Eagle County employees; Jessen co-owned Bonfire Brewing in Eagle.

The avalanche happened on Monday near an area locally known as “The Nose,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

One person was recovered with minor injuries. The remaining three victims were caught, carried, and fully buried in the debris, according to the CAIC.

The CAIC released its initial accident report Tuesday night, saying “recovery efforts will continue when rescuers feel it is safe to access the site.”

The three men are being remembered for their work in local government and business, as well as by their families and friends, government officials said.

“Every single one of us in both of our organizations has learned by their examples, and we are grateful to be able to call them colleagues,” the governments said in the statement.

Those in need of support for the loss are encouraged to contact Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. Funds are available through Olivia’s Fund for those who might need financial assistance.