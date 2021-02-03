3 backcountry skiers missing after Colorado avalanche

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people are missing following a large avalanche in southwestern Colorado, between Silverton and Ophir, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The avalanche happened on Monday near an area locally known as “The Nose,” according to the CAIC.

The center said the three individuals were caught, carried and fully buried in the debris. One other was recovered with minor injuries.

Adam Palmer, a town council member in Eagle, is among the missing, NewsNation affiliate KDVR reported. The identities of the two others missing haven’t been confirmed yet.

The CAIC said the avalanche was released on a northeast-facing slope near 11,500 feet near treeline. The backcountry avalanche danger is Considerable (Level 3) in most of Colorado’s Central and Southern Mountains.

Former Eagle County Commissioner Arn Menconi said Palmer is an avid athlete and outdoorsman, and beloved in the Eagle community.

“I’ve spoken with so many people from our community today who are just grieving, and sad, and devastated,” Menconi said. “This is really going to affect an entire community — Eagle County, and Eagle, Colorado — in so many different ways.”

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center released its initial accident report Tuesday night, saying “recovery efforts will continue when rescuers feel it is safe to access the site.”