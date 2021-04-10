3 children found fatally stabbed in Los Angeles apartment, person of interest in custody: LAPD

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Three young children were found dead in Reseda Saturday morning, and police took a person of interest into custody hours later, authorities said.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, was taken into custody about five hours after officers responded to the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard at 9:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Around noon, Officer Rosario Cervantes told KTLA the children had been fatally stabbed.

Officers found the children inside the apartment — all three of the victims appear to be under the age of 5, LAPD said.

Earlier, Cervantes said the children were fatally stabbed. However, the department later issued a news release and series of tweets stating a cause of death and motive had yet to be determined.

Carrillo has been described by police as a person of interest. Police announced at 2:30 p.m. that she had been taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County. She allegedly committed a carjacking while remaining at large earlier in the day.

LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel told the Associated Press she is the children’s mother and was gone when their grandmother came home from work and found their bodies in the apartment. He described her as a suspect but said police were still working to determine a possible motive.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, as well as a motive. At this time we are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in this case, a female Hispanic 30 years old named Liliana Carrillo. pic.twitter.com/cbwPSuldvh — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

Just after 1 p.m., LAPD released a photo of Carrillo and said the department received reports she just committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area. Officials said she may be driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup truck with the license plate number, J258T0.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged by LAPD to call 213-486-6890 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.

Check back for updates to this developing story.