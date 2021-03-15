3 dead after car hits 9 people near San Diego community college

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation Now) — At least three people were killed after a driver plowed into nine pedestrians in a tunnel in downtown San Diego near a community college, authorities said.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene near City College around 9 a.m., where on a typical weekday morning, it is a busy area with students walking by. There is also a large homeless population in the vicinity.

The driver of a Volvo station wagon veered onto a sidewalk underneath a bridge and plowed into multiple people. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, polic esaid.

Several were badly hurt in the crash, including two who are in critical condition at a local hospital, said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was detained at the scene for driving while impaired. Nisleit said the driver was found trying to help one of the victims on the side of the road.

Police said they had received calls of a car driving recklessly in the area before the crash.

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.

NewsNation affiliate KSWB and the Associated Press contributed to this report.