3 Idaho National Guard pilots killed in helicopter crash

BOISE, Idaho (NewsNation Now) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots were killed in a helicopter crash during a training flight Tuesday.

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise shortly after 8 p.m., killing all three personnel aboard, the Idaho National Guard reported Wednesday.

Crews located the helicopter and the pilots around midnight. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

The Idaho National Guard said the names of the pilots killed in the crash are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.