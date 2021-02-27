30 vehicle pile-up closes I-94 in Montana

LOCKWOOD, Mont. (NewsNation Now) — A 30-vehicle pileup on a Montana interstate Saturday critically injured two drivers, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

“I-90 Westbound is shut down starting I-94 split near Johnson Lane,” MHP tweeted Saturday afternoon.

According to an MHP update at 2:05 p.m., two people are critically injured, no deaths have been reported.

Officials say “ice on the Yellowstone River Bridge” is the suspected cause of the crash.

This is a developing story; check back for details.