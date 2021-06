SAN FRANSISCO (KRON) – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Ashland and San Francisco on Monday evening, according to the USGS.

USGS originally recorded the quake as 4.2 magnitude.

Around 6:29 p.m., the earthquake hit 1.5 miles north of San Lorenzo. It was measured at 6.5 miles in depth.

BART is moving at a reduced speed at this time.

Residents across the Bay Area reported feeling the quake.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates