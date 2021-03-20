4 people seriously injured after SUV crashes into store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — At least four people were seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a store along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angels Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 3:05 p.m. PDT at 6818 Hollywood Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The SUV crashed into a glass storefront of a market and liquor store, striking several pedestrians, fire officials said in an alert.

LAFD Alert- Hollywood Physical Rescue 6777 W Hollywood Bl MAP: https://t.co/HAHimJzSXf FS27; At least 3 patients (serious to critical condition) after vehicle into building. DETAILS: https://t.co/3U615QtSnM — LAFD (@LAFD) March 19, 2021

Five people were taken to a local trauma center, four were described as being in “serious-to-critical condition.” One additional person declined to be transported.

A witness at the scene told NewsNation affiliate KTLA that a Los Angeles Fox News Station reporter was among the people injured.

The circumstances behind the crash are unknown.

Several fire trucks and Los Angeles Police Department vehicles responded to the scene, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.