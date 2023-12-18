5 children dead in Arizona duplex fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five children died as a home burned in Arizona Saturday evening.

According to a post from the Bullhead City Police Department in Bullhead City, Arizona, a fire burned a two-story duplex on the 400 block of Anna Circle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Five children, ages 12, 11, 5, 4, and 2, did not escape.

The Bullhead City Police Department is heading the investigation into the fire. Assisting in the inquiry are the Bullhead City Fire Department, Lake Havasu City Fire Department, and fire investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.