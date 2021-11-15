5 Colorado teens hospitalized after shooting near school

AURORA (NewsNation Now) — Five teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting near a Colorado high school.

NewsNation affiliate KDVR reported the victims were between 14 and 17 years old.

It happened near Nome Park, which is just north of Aurora Central High School. KDVR reported three aggravated assaults have occurred at that park this year, including one involving a gun. Three more gun-related aggravated assaults were reported across the street. In 2019, Dangelo Domena, a minor, was charged with attempted first degree murder at the park.

It’s unclear if the teens attended the school, or if any part of this happened on school grounds.

The school is less than four miles from the infamous movie theater mass shooting in 2012, when a gunman killed 12 people.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

NewsNation affiliate KDVR contributed to this report.