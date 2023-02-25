5 dead after Care Flight crash in Nevada

(NewsNation) — Five people are dead after a Care Flight medical aircraft crashed in Nevada Friday night.

REMSA Health, a ground emergency medical services provider for Washoe County, Nevada, said on Facebook that a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft went off of radar at around 9:45 p.m. near Stagecoach, Nevada.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the group wrote on social media.

Those on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member, according to REMSA.

“Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies,” REMSA wrote. “As is Guardian and Care Flight’s safety process in these situations, we are in a passive stand down for all Guardian and Care Flight flights across the company. We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service.”

The Central Lyon Fire Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating the cause of the crash.

Local news outlet KOLO reports that the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said received several calls about the crash at around 9:15 p.m. Searchers found the aircraft at about 11:15 p.m.

Stagecoach is about 40 miles east of Reno, KOLO said.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.