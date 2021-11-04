Standoff involving stolen big rig comes to end south of L.A.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KTLA) — A man is in custody Thursday morning following an hourslong pursuit and standoff that involved a stolen big rig and prompted a closure on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana.

The 12-hourlong incident began about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when California Highway Patrol officials say a truck was stolen from a food service lot in East Los Angeles.

The vehicle was pursued by CHP patrol vehicles and a helicopter as it traveled on freeways through Los Angeles, then west to Ventura County and eventually back east to Orange County.

Authorities tried to stop the big rig with multiple spike strip deployments, which were successful in blowing tires on the truck and resulted in sparks coming from under the vehicle, but the driver kept going.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA’s helicopter was also following the chase but had to leave about 10:30 p.m. due to weather conditions.

The big rig eventually came to a stop on the southbound 55 Freeway near Dyer Road in Orange County during the early morning hours Thursday.

The freeway was closed as authorities waited for the driver to exit the truck.

A SWAT team was eventually called in to help with the situation.

Officials say the driver tried several times to get the truck to move but was unsuccessful and finally exited the vehicle and was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.

The unidentified suspect appeared to be a man in his early 20s.

It was unclear if any teargas was used or if the driver exited the vehicle peacefully following communication with officers.