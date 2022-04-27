‘A huge red flag’: FBI special agent on San Jose infant kidnapping

(NewsNation) — The 3-month-old infant snatched from his San Jose, California home was found safe and police said three people are in custody, but questions remain in the case.

Former CIA Agent and FBI Special Agent Tracy Walder discussed the case of baby Brandon Cuellar during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

The family originally said that they did not recognize the kidnapper, seen on surveillance video calmly walking away with the 3-month-old in broad daylight.

The video evidence “is a huge red flag that this is obviously not random,” Walder said. “While the family may have not recognized the man who took Baby Brandon out, they may have recognized the accomplice.”

Police say the child was snatched from inside his home while his grandmother was downstairs unloading groceries.

“My initial hypothesis or gut reaction to this is that perhaps this is someone on maybe dad’s side of the family,” Walder said.

Walder points out “that less than 1% of kidnappings are done by strangers.”

San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the baby’s mother was at work when the kidnapping happened. His dad is incarcerated.

“I do not think that this is a situation where the baby’s being trafficked,” she added.

All three of the suspects arrested in connection to the kidnapping reportedly have some connection to the family.

“When you’re dealing with the incarceration of one parent, there are custody issues,” Walder said. “And sometimes those custody issues even go past dad, right, they may be custody issues involving the paternal grandparents, paternal aunts and uncles. And that really could be what we’re seeing here, which may be why this gentleman wasn’t initially recognizable to grandma and the family.”

Police are not releasing any further details about the people in custody or their motives. Charges are pending but they will likely include kidnapping.

