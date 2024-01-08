A$AP Rocky’s firearms trial to start Monday

Rapper A$AP Rocky is set to stand trial in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused of firing a gun at his former friend, A$AP Relli, in 2021 in Hollywood.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 6, 2021, in the area of Selma and Argyle Avenues, following an argument.

The argument escalated and resulted in the rapper firing a semi-automatic handgun at Relli, who sustained a minor injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 20, 2023. (Allison Dinner/Pool Photo via AP)

Police say Mayers ran from the scene with two other people following the shooting.

The bullet grazed the hand of Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The confrontation was captured by surveillance cameras, the outlet reported.

Prosecutors claim the rapper later fired the gun at the same person in a separate altercation.

In November 2023, Judge M.L. Villar ruled that there was sufficient evidence to take the case to trial, People reported.

Rocky was arrested in 2022 at LAX after vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna. The pair now have two children together.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In 2019, he was found guilty of assault in Sweden and received a conditional sentence, meaning he did not serve any additional jail time.