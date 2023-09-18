Abrams: Why does it take video for politicians to come clean?

(NewsNation) — Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has found herself in some hot water after putting on her own performance at a performance of “Beetlejuice.”

Boebert initially lied about some of the facts after being kicked out of a recent show in Denver, but security camera footage quickly exposed the truth.

Here’s my question: Why does it always take a video to prove that politicians in particular are just lying?

This isn’t about politics. This isn’t about right or left. In this particular case, it happens to be about Boebert.

It started when local media reported two theatergoers were asked to leave the show Sept. 10 due to their behavior. According to the Denver Post, their behavior allegedly involved vaping, singing, recording and causing a disturbance. Neither Boebert or her male companion were mentioned in the incident report.

But, Boebert then identified herself posting, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

It’s funny, except she clearly knew this was coming right? A video surfaced showing Boebert being escorted out of the performances, reportedly even throwing a middle finger up at the ushers.

At one point, Boebert’s office said the congresswoman denied vaping at the show, stating there had been a misunderstanding from someone seated near her who hadn’t noticed the heavy fog machines and electronic cigarettes used during the play.

Five days later, the Denver Arts and Venues put out security camera footage in full that made it absolutely clear that Boebert was lying and vaping wasn’t the worst of it. Boebert and her male companion appeared to be touching each other sexually during a family-friendly show.

She was also taking flash photos of the performance. It’s pretty common knowledge that taking photos with a flash at shows is a no-go. And it’s true. She was raising her arms and dancing, which was pretty disruptive.

But lastly, the congresswoman was clearly vaping and blowing smoke into the air. So, now she’s busted. And only then does she sort of come clean.

Boebert apologized, saying “The past few days have been difficult and humbling. And I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

Then she took a page out of the typical political playbook of trying to make yourself sympathetic. She went on to say, “There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, over which the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. It’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.”

Finally, she said: “Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team. While confirming my enthusiasm for the musical, regardless of my belief, it’s now clear that was not accurate. It’s not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do now understand the nature of how this looks.”

Now, obviously there are many on the left who are relishing in what they see as the hypocrisy. They’re pointing out how Boebert has repeatedly said Democrats are grooming children with pro-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric and here she is at a family-friendly show publicly grabbing her date sexually. But that’s not what I’m interested in.

I’m interested in the fact that Boebert, like so many other politicians, resorts immediately and instinctively to lying and only when they get caught, in this case by a video, do they come clean.

Remember Rob Ford, the late Toronto mayor who denied that he smoked crack cocaine until he was caught on video smoking crack cocaine from a glass pipe? He then apologized for his mistakes.

The two are not comparable. And for Boebert, this is hardly the crime of the century — getting kicked out of Beetlejuice. In the grand scheme of things, is not that big of a deal.

But it’s frustrating that it requires a video or audio tape for the truth to be told. And this applies to many in our society. It shouldn’t always have to come down to a video to have to force the truth out. But sadly, that is too often what it takes, particularly in politics.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author, and not of NewsNation.