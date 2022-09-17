Alaska gov. declares disaster over huge storm

This image provided by the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a satellite view over Alaska, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (NOAA via AP)

(NewsNation) — Bracing for a huge storm Saturday along Alaska’s sparsely populated western coast, Governor Mike Dunleavy declared on social media a disaster for communities impacted.

According to Dunleavy, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has received no reports of injuries at this time and will continue to monitor the storm and update Alaskans as much as possible.

Images from the National Weather Service Alaska Region showed “a very angry sea in Nome” Saturday.

Waves and storm surges are pushing into the community, however, water levels are expected to peak in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Ocean water levels in Nome are at 10.32 feet, the highest its been since the November 1974 flood, according to a tweet from Rick Thoman, a climate specialist with Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.

The storm is the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok, which University of Alaska Fairbanks climate specialist Rick Thoman said is also influencing weather patterns far from Alaska — a rare late-summer storm now is expected to bring rain this weekend to drought-stricken parts of California.

“All this warm air that’s been brought north by this ex-typhoon is basically inducing a chain reaction in the jet stream downstream from Alaska,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.