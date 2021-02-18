Alaska tourism industry suffering amid Canada cruise ban

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (NewsNation Now) — Prior to the pandemic, Alaska was a booming cruise line industry, but with ships being sidelined for the foreseeable future state leaders are considering how to make up for financial losses.

“It is sad. You wonder how they make do,” Amy Stewart, a Chicago resident said, supporting the tourist district in Anchorage which is desperate for business.

“I had days where we only did $8 in sales. That was just recently. It’s amazing that this store is still open,” said sales clerk Sharon Stultz.

Now, the industry has been dealt a new pandemic blow. Canada recently extended its ban on large cruise ships through February of 2022. Due to maritime restrictions, it means Alaska faces a second summer of no ships.

“For that extension to go all the way to February of 2022…it felt like a gut punch to most of the industry here and in Anchorage,” Julie Staupe, CEO, Visit Anchorage said.

During the last season, Alaska was expecting nearly a million and a half cruise visitors, which would have brought in well over a billion dollars in revenue.

Even visitors who fly into Alaska know the appeal of sailing in through this state’s spectacular glacial shores.

“It’s almost like a pinnacle of your life, you know. No matter how old you are, young or old, it’s like wow, it’s your bucket list thing that you must do,” Stewart said.

Staupe says Alaska “has been social distancing since 1959 when we became a state.” She said there’s a lot of activities for tourists to do within small groups.

Smaller ships with fewer than 100 passengers will still be able to sail in. However, they may not deliver enough revenue to keep many businesses afloat.

“I wonder every day. We just take one day at a time. I’m surprised this store is still open, to be honest,” Stultz said.

Alaska’s top leaders and cruise lines are pleading with Canada to reconsider the ban or to work out an alternative. Some of the top cruise lines have announced no plans to cancel any of its Alaska sailings yet.