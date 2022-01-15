FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. A prop firearm discharged by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is starring and producing a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at the movie set outside Santa Fe, N.M., the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(NewsNation Now) — Actor Alec Baldwin surrendered his cellphone to authorities investigating a fatal shooting in New Mexico on the set of the movie “Rust.”

NewsNation local affiliate KQRE in New Mexico reported that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Baldwin turned the phone over to New York officials, who will gather information off the phone and provide it to Santa Fe investigators. This information could include pictures, texts and private messages from social media platforms.

Baldwin in October fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet on the set of “Rust,” killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director. He has denied any wrongdoing in the shooting, saying that he did not know the gun contained a live round when it went off.

Baldwin’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said the actor had been cooperating with authorities throughout the course of the investigation. A delay in providing information from the phone was no indication otherwise, Dyer said Friday in a statement.

“Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation,” Dyer said. “But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone.”

No charges have been filed in the shooting.