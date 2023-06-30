Family claims argument over alleged stolen salad led to shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly a week after police said a woman was shot and killed outside a business in the central valley, they have arrested a suspect in the case.

Family told NewsNation’s affiliate station 8 News Now that 35-year-old Mallory Armijo was killed Friday, after an argument with an employee over an alleged stolen salad at a 7-11 near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue.

“At first I couldn’t believe,” Timothy Lett said. “Clerk at the 7-11, for a salad?”

Lett shared what he will miss most about Armijo. He told 8 News Now he was the father of one of her four children.

“Nobody deserves to be killed like that,” Lett said. “Mallory had a good heart. She would cling to everybody, and at times that was her downfall.”

According to police, Armijo died last Friday. Lett claimed she and another man got into an argument with an employee at 7-11 over someone allegedly stealing a salad.

A vigil outside a Las Vegas business for Mallory Armijo who was shot and killed on Friday. (KLAS)

Video, which Lett’s attorney exclusively provided to 8 News Now, showed the moment when she was shot several times while walking away from the business.

35-year-old Rainier Jefferson was taken into custody Wednesday and now faces several charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Attorney Christian Gabroy of Gabroy/Messer told 8 News Now he believes this isn’t just a tragedy for Armijo’s family, but he called it concerning for the entire community.

“It could be a child, it could be your grandmother,” Gabroy said. “At the end of the day, he has a firearm at the location.”

Meanwhile, Lett said he is devastated for all of Armijo’s children and all the people who knew and loved her.

“Now they’ve got to grow up without a mother,” he said of her children.

8 News Now visited the 7-11 where this happened Wednesday and a sign on the door said Clark County has suspended the location’s business license.

8 News Now has also reached out to the 7-11 corporation about this incident, but we have not heard anything back.