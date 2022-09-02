LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — While the ongoing Southern California heatwave means dangerous triple-digit temperatures inland, it’s the best beach weekend in years — and not just in Los Angeles. Over the next few days, much of America will be in or near the water.

As the summer season comes to a close during a California heatwave, this Labor Day weekend means an extra big finale at local beaches. And the locals can’t wait for the next phase of summer.

However, swimming is not recommended in the water around the Santa Monica pier this weekend due to high bacteria levels.

“I know that people coming to visit do tend to go in the water so it probably wouldn’t be a good idea. Although with the heat, I don’t know, it’d be hard to resist, I think,” said one beachgoer.

About 137 million Americans are on the move and in vacation mode. It’s estimated more than half will enjoy a BBQ or cookout, 26% will clock some beach time and nearly 20% are heading for a lake.

The last splashes of the season are also happening at Grafton Lake in upstate New York.

Partly due to the heat back in California, there are bigger waves and stronger rip currents bringing a potential danger for beachgoers.