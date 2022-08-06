Actor Anne Heche hospitalized after fiery car crash: reports

(NewsNation) — Actor Anne Heche is in the hospital after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, causing the vehicle and residence to catch fire, multiple news outlets reported.

On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted about a structure fire after a vehicle struck a home in Mar Vista. It took 59 firefighters a little over an hour to contain the fire, the LAFD said.

One woman found in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics, the department wrote.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Heche is the registered owner of the vehicle, though they did not identify her as the driver.

Heche reportedly suffered significant burns and was apparently under the influence and acting erratically, according to the Times.

A representative for Heche declined to comment to the newspaper on Friday.

TMZ was the first to report the news of the crash. Witnesses told TMZ that before she crashed into the house, Heche had crashed into the garage of an apartment complex. Residents of the complex tried getting her out of the vehicle but Heche drove away, and crashed into the home shortly after.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Heche, according to the LA Times, is most known for her roles in the soap opera “Another World,” for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991. Films she’s in include “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Return to Paradise.”