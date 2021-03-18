Armie Hammer being investigated by LAPD after woman accuses him of rape

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 26: Armie Hammer of ‘Wounds’ attends The IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at The 2019 Sundance Film Festival – Day 2 on January 26, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details about sexual assault allegations.

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation Now) — A woman has accused actor Armie Hammer of violently raping and assaulting her during an encounter in Los Angeles in April 2017.

In a press conference Thursday, with her attorney Gloria Allred, the woman identified as Effie said that Hammer “violently raped” her, repeatedly banged her head against a wall, and committed other “violent acts” to which she said she did not consent.

Effie, who alleges she and Hammer were in an on/off relationship for four years, claimed Hammer raped her for more than four hours, during which he allegedly bashed her head against a wall and subjected her to physical abuse.

Hammer issued a statement about the scandal, denying all claims.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed, in a statement, that an investigation into Hammer has been launched after a “community member” came forward with an attorney on Feb. 3, 2021, with a sexual assault claim.

Hammer made headlines earlier this year when details of the actor’s alleged sex life surfaced.

As a result, the actor exited two projects – “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez and “The Godfather” series “The Offer.” He was also dropped by his agency, WME.

Hammer split with his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, last year. They share two children together.

On February 3, 2021, investigators at the LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, were contacted by an attorney representing a female community member. After speaking with the community member, the Department initiated a Sexual Assault Investigation which is being investigated by the Special Assault Section. This is an on-going investigation, and no other details are available at this point. Los Angeles Police Department

