Army investigating death of soldier’s spouse at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii as homicide

OAHU, Hawaii (NewsNation Now) — Officials announced Thursday that an investigation has been opened after a soldier’s spouse was found dead in military housing at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

A release from the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said a soldier is in custody and has been placed in pre-trial in connection with the investigation.

Authorities say the victim’s body was discovered Wednesday morning when Military Police conducted a welfare check requested by a family member.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command took the suspect into custody on Wednesday evening after questioning.

“This is now an ongoing homicide investigation into a senseless and tragic death,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID. “Our agents will continue to work diligently in the pursuit of justice for the victim and her loved ones.”

The suspect’s relationship to the victim was not disclosed.