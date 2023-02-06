Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in crash with cyclist: Report

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at Lionsgate Films’ “The Expendables 2” premiere on August 15, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist, according to reports by TMZ.

Police confirmed to NewsNation affiliate KTLA that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in West Los Angeles at the intersection of San Vicente Blvd. and Burlingame Avenue in the Brentwood neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.

A female cyclist was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.

Photos shared by TMZ appeared to show Schwarzenegger behind the wheel of the involved vehicle.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no additional information was made available about the condition of the injured cyclist.

TMZ has reported that the collision appears to be a simple traffic accident in which the cyclist pulled out in front of the former governor, who had no time to brake before hitting her. No crime is suspected, TMZ added.

NewsNation contributed to this report.