(NewsNation) — The arraignment of the public administrator accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was delayed Tuesday.

According to NewsNation local affiliate KLAS, Robert Telles, 45, who serves as Clark County public administrator, was initially scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. However, KLAS reported that Telles, wearing a smile on his face, never made it past the courtroom doors, and the entire proceeding lasted barely 30 seconds.

Speaking after his courtroom appearance, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said prosecutors plan to ask for a significant bail, adding that he is confident about the evidence in the case, according to KLAS.

The arraignment is now set for Sept.20.

Telles is accused of stabbing and killing German after the reporter wrote stories about turmoil in Telles’ county office. In his articles, German wrote, based on interviews with current and former employees, that Telles created a hostile work environment. The articles also said Telles had an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer.

Police arrested Telles last Wednesday after DNA found under German’s fingernails was found to match that of the public administrator. Telles is charged with murder, with two enhancements: use of a deadly weapon, and having a victim who’s an older person.

A story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal detailed a criminal complaint against Telles alleging the official had been “lying in wait for” German, and that the killing was “willful, deliberate and premeditated.”

The criminal complaint also alleges German was stabbed with a knife, the Review-Journal said.

Telles’ lawyer did not respond to the Review-Journal’s request for comment.

A statement from Clark County said the county is reviewing its options under the law regarding Telles’ status as an elected official.

“The safety of our county employees and the public is our top priority, and the County has suspended Mr. Telles’ access to county offices or property,” the county stated on Twitter. “Clark County continues to cooperate with (the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) on this active investigation. Our condolences are with Jeff German’s family, friends and colleagues at the Review-Journal.”

German, who spent four decades writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption, according to The Associated Press, took on a number of “powerful and dangerous people,” and had even once been punched by an organized crime associate.

“He was not someone who was easily intimidated,” said Geoff Schumacher, who worked with German at the Las Vegas Sun until the late 1990s. “Getting to the truth, that was more important to him than his own well-being or being popular.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.