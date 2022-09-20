Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, in Las Vegas, on Jan. 19, 2017. German was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, after authorities received a 911 call, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A Las Vegas public official accused of killing a local reporter was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday morning, one week after his arraignment was postponed.

Clark County public administrator Robert Telles is accused of stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death on Sept. 2 outside of his home.

German’s body was discovered the following day. Telles, 45, was arrested on Sept. 7 after police said Telles’ DNA was found at the crime scene.

German, 69, an investigative reporter, had done stories on the “turmoil” in the county’s public administrator’s office, including an inappropriate relationship with an employee. Telles believed German’s stories caused him to lose the primary election in June, according to NewsNation affiliate KLAS.

Police said a search warrant turned up items at Telles’ home including blood-stained shoes and a straw hat that had been cut into pieces. Authorities said they did not immediately find the weapon used to kill German.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor in November, said investigators also obtained security video that might show the attack.

Telles is still being held without bail, but Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said he will ask for a significant bail when the defense requests it.

The Nevada Press Association has announced that German will be inducted this Saturday into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame.

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the rival Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KLAS in Las Vegas contributed to this report.