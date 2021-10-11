At least 2 killed after small plane crashes in California neighborhood

SANTEE, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — At least two people have died and more are hurt after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood of a city outside San Diego.

The Associated Press reports the plane was a twin-engine Cessna. Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita says two people died at the scene and two are hospitalized in unknown condition.

One of the two people who died was a UPS employee.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a company statement says. “We also send our condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends.”

Fire and safety crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At least two people were killed and two others were injured when the plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A fire spokesperson told NewsNation affiliate KSWB 10 homes were destroyed, and another two were damaged.

Witnesses and nearby residents say the community is used to hearing civilian and military planes, but this one was different.

“I heard this unmistakable straining engine of an airplane,” Henri Bradley said on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Monday. “There was about a two-second break when it stopped, and then just an incredible explosion — a blast that shook our house to the foundation, which was about 1/8 of a mile away from the place where the plane went down.”

A man at the scene told KSWB’s Jaime Chambers that he got a call from a neighbor saying his mom and dad were rushed to the hospital.

“Don’t know the extent of their injuries,” the man told KSWB. “I do know from talking to some of the neighbors that it was more bumps and bruises. I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front. Michael, the neighbor, pulled my mom out of the back window and my stepdad was in the backyard so they broke down the fence to get him out.”

School leaders at Santana High School, located blocks from the crash, said on Twitter that all students were “secure.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In 2015, there was a fatal plane crash in Santee, about four miles southwest of Monday’s crash. One person was killed and another hurt when the plane crashed in the driveway of a home after taking off from Gillespie.

Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At least two people were killed and two others were injured when the plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

This is a breaking news story. Come back for updates.

The Associated Press and Brittney Donovan/KSWB contributed to this report.