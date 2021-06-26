4 dead, 1 in critical condition after New Mexico hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — At least four people, including the pilot, have died and one person is in critical condition after a hot air balloon crash Saturday, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The basket crashed on a street corner in the city’s West Side neighborhood near a pharmacy, about six miles west of the Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The balloon separated from the basket after it crashed and landed elsewhere, police said.

The victims are two males and two females between 40 and 60 years old, police said, but no names were released. No one on the ground was injured.

Witnesses told police the balloon hit a power line shortly after 7 a.m and fell approximately 100 feet. The Public Service Company of New Mexico says 13,000 customers are without power.

“We know from experience here in Albuquerque that sometimes winds kick up or things happen that make it difficult for balloons to navigate,” Albuquerque Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told reporters in a news conference.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time..

The FAA along with police are investigating the accident.