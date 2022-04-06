Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NewsNation) — Evidence from a mass shooting in Sacramento that killed six and wounded 12 suggests there were at least five shooters involved, police said Wednesday.

Sacramento Police said in a statement there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men.

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting. Detectives identified Daviyonne Dawson, 31, as the man seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested after being hospitalized with serious gunfire injuries and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Smiley Martin’s brother, Dandrae Martin, 26, was the first person taken into custody by Sacramento Police.

Police are referring to Dandrae Martin as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. None of the men have been charged with homicide yet.

The incident, where dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday morning on crowded streets around the Golden One Center where the Sacramento Kings play, is one of two mass shootings Sacramento has endured in the last five weeks.

Sacramento Police said they collected more than 100 spent bullet casings littered downtown.

Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29, all died in the shooting.

“I feel like I can’t even talk,” Patricia Powell, Turner’s sister, told NewsNation. “I feel like something inside of me died.”

At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds as of Wednesday.

“This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well,” Chief Kathy Lester said in a statement. “The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community.”