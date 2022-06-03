At least three stabbed in L.A. area hospital, suspect still inside

A victim is loaded into an ambulance after a reported stabbing at an Encino hospital on June 3, 2022. (KTLA)

ENCINO, Calif. (NewsNation) — A man stabbed at least three people in a California hospital Friday night, and local police say he is still in the building.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s initial report said there were two victims. They have not disclosed their condition.

NewsNation’s Los Angeles affiliate reports at least two victims are members of the hospital’s staff.

The attack happened at 3:50 p.m. at Encino Hospital, which is less than 20 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates.