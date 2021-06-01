Authorities release bodycam footage in San Jose VTA mass shooting

Warning: Viewers may find this video disturbing

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from the VTA mass shooting in San Jose during a news conference Tuesday evening.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said police protocol saved over 100 lives.

“They’re willing to risk their lives, knowing that other people can be saved. And I think that’s an important message for the people of Santa Clara County to know about the quality of law enforcement,” Smith said.

The VTA rail yard is still closed on Younger Avenue in San Jose as the investigation continues into the deadly mass shooting in which nine employees were killed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced its rail service would be suspended indefinitely and there is no estimate for when that service will resume.

Bus bridges along the light rail lines are canceled as well.