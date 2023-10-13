Authorities trying to reunite 100-pound tortoise with owners

Officials are trying to reunite a runaway tortoise with its owner after it was found strolling the streets of Fontana on Oct. 12, 2023. (Fontana Police Department)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) Are you missing a large, scaly slow-moving family member?

Animal Services workers in Fontana are trying to find the owners of a 100-pound tortoise that was found wandering around the city Thursday.

The Fontana Police Department was the first to respond to the runaway reptile, locating him or her around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Tangelo Avenue from Shamrock Avenue.

After a brief pursuit, the tortoise was wrangled up and held until Fontana Animal Services officers could arrive on scene.

The unidentified tortoise was loaded into an animal control vehicle and taken away from the scene.

Now officials are trying to reconnect the tortoise, who is believed to be a pet, with its owner.

Anyone who recognizes the tortoise is urged to contact the Fontana Police Department non-emergency number at 909-350-7700.