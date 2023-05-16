Banko Brown’s father decries DA’s decision in shooting death

(NewsNation) — The father of a transgender Black man who was shot and killed by a security guard in San Francisco decried the decision to not file charges, saying the security guard was the clear aggressor.

“I don’t understand it. It don’t make no sense to me,” Terry Brown said of the shooting and subsequent investigation during an appearance Tuesday on “CUOMO.”

His child, 24-year-old Banko Brown, was shot and killed in April at a Walgreens store by a security guard who suspected Brown of shoplifting.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday her office would not charge the guard, 33-year-old Michael Anthony, because he acted in self-defense.

Jenkins released surveillance footage of the shooting, in which Brown is seen walking out the door with a bag in his hand when he is stopped by Anthony, who quickly starts throwing punches. The physical altercation lasts 54 seconds before Anthony shoots Brown right outside the store’s doors.

Anthony told police he was afraid Brown was going to stab him. Police did not recover a knife from the scene, and Brown was unarmed.

While Terry Brown has not watched the video to spare himself of further pain, it’s been described to him by other family members.

“She didn’t have no knife. She didn’t have no weapon,” Brown said.

Jenkins said in a Monday news conference Anthony believed in that moment he was in imminent danger.

“The law doesn’t require that you wait and see, is it a gun, is it a knife, is it scissors. The law allows you to have a perception and a belief so long as it’s reasonable,” Jenkins said.

John Burris, an attorney representing Brown’s family, said he plans to file a lawsuit soon, CNN reported.

“I’ve seen the tape and looked it over pretty closely and I believe this shooting death was unjustified,” he told CNN.

Terry Brown described Banko as a compassionate, caring person.

“Banko Brown was a loving person, a family person,” he said. “Genuine, would give you the shirt off her back.”

Dissatisfied with the results of the prosecutor’s investigation, he said he is going to keep pressing for justice.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but I’m gonna get down to the answers though. I’m gonna get some answers,” he said. “(The family is) gonna speak on it. We’re gonna get to the bottom of this. … We want justice for Banko Brown.”